Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced that Chris Sockriter has been promoted to the position of director of asset management.

“With 11 — and soon to be 12 — restaurants, we need to make sure all of our systems are in tiptop shape at all times,” said Kammerer. “Since our company is in a high growth mode, we also need someone who can offer an expert opinion during construction and renovations.”

Sockriter, a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, studied heating, ventilation and air conditioning repair at Delaware Technical Community College. He has worked for Atlantic Refrigeration and Charles A. Klein and Sons. Before coming to SoDel Concepts, he owned his own company, CS Services.

“SoDel Concepts gives me the chance to lead a hard-working department in a growing company,” said Sockriter. “When I studied HVAC in college, I never dreamed that I’d be part of such a large restaurant group with so many moving parts. It’s exciting.”

Sockriter said his father taught him to be reliable, steady and a hard worker, while his former boss at Atlantic Refrigeration showed him the importance of preparation, accountability and taking pride in one’s work.

“Already, Chris has taken our asset management department to new heights,” said Kammerer. “His passion for the industry and his work ethic has helped us streamline our maintenance department and ensure all our machinery is working properly.”

Since coming to SoDel Concepts, Sockriter has been involved in the rollout of e-maint, a software designed to manage work orders and inventory, eliminate downtime and improve reliability across the company.

He’s also assisted with the remodel of Crust & Craft, a SoDel Concepts restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, and the construction of the company’s Thompson Island Brewing Company.

Sockriter lives in Lewes with his wife, Valarie, and their three children.

