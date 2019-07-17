The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Community Affairs will host the Delaware Duck and Goose Calling contest from noon to 4 p.m. July 20 at the Delaware State Fair, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

Registration for participants in junior and senior levels will be open from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at Hertrich Plaza in front of the Grandstand with the contest held at the same location. A draped area near the stage will be cordoned off for competitors to practice their calls.

The contest will consist of a three-round competition, with calling routines of 60 seconds per duck and goose caller. Trophies will be presented for first through third place in each contest.

For more, visit dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/at-the-state-fair.