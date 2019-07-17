The sixth annual Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta will cast off at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Nanticoke River Public Marine Park, 26 N. Market St., Blades.

The annual event is presented by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship, the Reclaim Our River Program-Nanticoke Series, Delaware Nature Society’s Abbott’s Mill Nature Center and the town of Blades. Sign-in and registration begin at 11 a.m., with judging of boats’ appearances at noon, and races starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta is open to anyone who can build a cardboard boat. Boats may be any size, shape or design, but must be made of recycled cardboard. Boats should be painted with multiple coats of any one-part polyurethane or enamel paint. Boat decorations may be removed after judging, and prior to the race start. Standard registration fees are $20 per entry before July 27; $30 per entry July 27-Aug. 3. Registration fees for organizations and businesses are $50 per entry before July 27, and $60 per entry July 27-Aug. 3. Participants can also register the day of the event.

Participants should plan to paddle their boats from the starting point on the Nanticoke River, approximately 100 yards for adults and 50 yards for children, to the regatta finish line. First-place awards will be given for winners of races in five categories: individual, youth, teens, family and organizations/businesses. Special awards will be given for Pride of the Fleet, Most Whimsical Boat and Team Spirit. Also, spectators will be asked to pick a People’s Choice award winner, while a special Titanic Award will be given for the Most Dramatic Sinking. Participants also are encouraged to challenge others to race in the regatta for one-on-one bragging rights. After boat races are completed, skippers of cardboard boats may challenge another skipper to a race. Challenges should be issued only between cardboard boats entered in the same regatta category. For a challenge race, both challengers pay a $15 fee.

The event will include music, food, snacks, beverages and information about the ROR partnership and, through it, how to help protect Delaware’s waterways. The ROR-Nanticoke Series is devoted to bringing monthly events, workshops and recreational activities to the Nanticoke Watershed.

The ROR partnership also welcomes event sponsors, with proceeds going toward event costs, river restoration and water quality education. Sponsorships begin at $50.

Videos of previous events are available at bit.ly/2NYIYog.

To register, and for rules and other information, visit bit.ly/2O9DRl0.