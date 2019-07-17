The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice is taking registrations for Dialogue to Action, a six-week program of conversations about racism geared toward action.

Multiracial study circles of eight to 12 people will meet once a week in Georgetown, Lewes and Rehoboth Beach beginning during Peace Week in late September. The program will culminate in an action forum in November, when all participants will gather to finalize plans for specific actions to address identified issues.

SDARJ is organizing Dialogue to Action in conjunction with the YWCA-DE Racial and Social Justice Program, and trained facilitators will lead the discussion groups.

The Georgetown group will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 25 through Oct. 30; the Lewes group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 31; and the Rehoboth Beach group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, Sept. 28 through Nov. 2.

“Racism affects our community and every person’s quality of life,” said Don Peterson, chair of the SDARJ Outreach Committee. “It shows up in inequities between groups and in tensions among people from different ethnic backgrounds, and we need to face it head-on. In a democracy, we have to find ways for everyone to have a voice in finding solutions and in carrying them out.”

To register, visit .ywcade.org/dialogue2action.

For more, visit sdarj.org.