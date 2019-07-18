Some fun First State events to dive into this weekend

1. The dead have risen and poor Shaun must make a move or be mincemeat in “You’ve Got Red On You.”

Shaun’s life is mundane and he hasn’t gotten much out of it. On Friday nights, he typically ends up at the local pub. But on this Friday, things are different. What’s dead is alive and it’s time to separate men from meat, humans from zombies, and living from undead.

For those of you looking to literally get red on you, you can spend extra to sit in the Splatter Zone.

You can get your fill of the living dead in “You’ve Got Red On You” at St. Stephen’s Luther Church, 1301 N. Broom St., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday. COST General $25 (online), $29 (door); Splatter Zone $28 (online), $32 (door). INFO bootless.org or 887-9300.

2. Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience gives you a taste of Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s flavor, but at a fraction of the cost.

In an attempt to recreate Seger’s songs note for note and leave no stone unturned, the band tours with and plays every show with a baby grand piano.

You can dance under the Hollywood Nights at The Freeman Stage, 31750 Lake View Drive, Selbyville at 7 p.m., Saturday. COST $20. Children 12 or younger get in free. INFO freemanstage.org or 436-3015.

3. Independence Day is over, but it won’t stop the comedy “Red, White and Tuna” from revealing fireworks with the residents of Texas’ third smallest town.

“Red, White and Tuna” is the third installment in the “Tuna” trilogy and takes the audience through another satirical adventure.

“Red, White and Tuna” will hit the stage at the Patchwork Playhouse, 140 Roosevelt Ave., Dover at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday. COST $10 to $20. INFO kctg.org or 674-3568.