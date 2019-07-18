Richard Pazdur, director of the U.S. Food & Drug Administrations' Oncology Center of Excellence, will discuss the state of cancer research in America at 6 p.m. July 27 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

The lecture will be facilitated by Srujitha Murukutla, of Beebe’s Tunnell Cancer Center.

In his role as director of the OCE, Pazdur is responsible for leading the effort to develop and execute an integrated regulatory approach to enhance the cross-center coordination of oncology product clinical review, according to his biography on the FDA Leadership website.

Pazdur previously served as the director of the Office of Hematology and Oncology Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. Pazdur has published more than 400 articles, book chapters and abstracts. In 2015, Fortune magazine named Pazdur as one of the 50 World’s Greatest Leaders.

The lecture is free and open to the public, but registration is requested.

For registration and more, visit delawarelibraries.libcal.com/event/5232824 or call 645-2733.