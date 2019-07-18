7 a.m. on July 15 until 3 p.m. on July 19, pending weather.

On Shockley Road between Sharptown Road and Ellis Grove Road, Laurel, DelDOT’s maintenance crews will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Detour Route: Shockley Road to Sharptown Road onto Ellis Grove Road and return to Shockley Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.