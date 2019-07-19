Bruce was once well-loved

Ten-year-old Bruce came to Brandywine Valley SPCA as a stray, after he was found wandering alone.

He was neutered and chipped, but the chip was unreadable and his original owners were never tracked down. He was clearly a beloved house pet at one point, as he loves affection and is house trained.

Bruce has been in the shelter since May 7. He was sadly passed over at the mega adoption event and remains at the shelter.

Bruce gets along well with other dogs who can keep up with his enthusiastic play-style and would be so thankful to anyone who gives him the chance to be a part of a family again. He's available to meet and adopt at Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus.