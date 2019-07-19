28-year-old Brandon Legrand died in tragic motorcycle accident

A former Milford High School football star's funeral will be held on Saturday, July 20.

Brandon M. Legrand, 28, of Greenwood, was driving a motorcycle on Oak Road in Greenwood just after midnight on Sunday, July 14. For unknown reasons, he lost control and the bike overturned, ejecting him. Although he was wearing a helmet, Legrand was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His funeral will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Jesus Love Temple, at 106 South Walnut Street in Milford. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m.

Following the ceremony, Legrand will be buried at Williamsville Cemetery, at 3277 Williamsville Road in Houston.

The Milford Police Department will be assisting traffic in to the cemetery. DelDOT will assist in temporary road closures, which will begin at Deep Grass Lane, followed by Hunting Quarter Road and Williamsville Road, starting at approximately 12:30 p.m. until about 2:30 p.m.