Due to the excessive heat forecast for the coming weekend, the “Apollo at 50” event has been postponed at the Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation center at Big Oak Park.

Due to the excessive heat forecast for the coming weekend, the “Apollo at 50” event has been postponed at the Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation center near Smyrna.

The observance of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing was scheduled for Saturday, July 20 at the DASEF facility at Big Oak Park, just south of Smyrna town limits.

The event now will coincide with the Oct. 12 DASEF Family Day observances, Stephanie Wright, DASEF president and CEO, said late Thursday.