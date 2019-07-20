Two are reported to have suffered gunshot wounds

The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred this afternoon.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has determined that on July 20, around 1:12 p.m., state troopers were dispatched to ManorCare of Wilmington, located at 700 Foulk Road, for a report of a shooting.

It has been determined at this time that two victims have sustained gunshot wounds, police said.

The building has been cleared and declared safe at this time, according to police.

Police said there is no concern for public safety. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time due to heavy police activity.

The investigation is in its early stages with further information being released as it becomes available.