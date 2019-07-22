Bethany Beach will officially break ground on Central Park, located at the corner of U.S. Route 1 and Delaware Route 26, at 10 a.m. July 26.

In 2012, the Bethany Beach Town Council adopted a resolution that outlined the council’s vision for the park which included benches, fountains, open pavilions, and a small playground area. Subsequent polls of more than 1,500 property owners along with multiple public meetings prompted the final designs created by Kercher Engineering. A-Del Construction Co. will carry out the plans, which are available at townofbethanybeach.com.

Construction is expected to take six months to complete.