Parents from local schools have a new tool for back-to-school this year, as all of their school’s supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.

Parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to prefilled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon or Staples to purchase their list and have it shipped right to their home. Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples also offer in store pickup.

The site already includes lists for Calvary Christian Academy, Dover Air Force Base Middle School, Holy Cross School, J. Ralph Mcilvaine Elementary School, John Bassett Moore Intermediate School, Major George S. Welch Elementary School, Nellie Hughes Stokes Elementary School, South Dover Elementary School, W.B. Simpson Elementary School and W. Reily Brown Elementary School.

For lists and more, visit teacherlists.com/parents.