Bayhealth announced it is holding quarterly open house tours of its Center for Women & Infants at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus.

These events provide the opportunity for expectant mothers and their families to tour the facility where they will meet their new baby for the first time.

Tours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 11 and Nov. 17.

Tours are free, but registration is to bayhealth.org/classes.

Quarterly open house tours of the Center for Women & Infants at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus are also available.

For more, call 430-5739.