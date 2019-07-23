Atlantic General Hospital and Health System announced urologist Jason Smith joined the medical staff of Atlantic General Health System, to provide care to patients in Berlin and the surrounding areas.

Smith comes to AGH from western Pennsylvania, where he maintained a private practice for eight years and served as chief of surgery at Washington Hospital.

Smith followed his father into medicine, attending the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in the fall of 2000 before completing an internship at Mercy Catholic Medical Center in Darby, Pennsylvania, and his residencies in surgery and urology at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. He is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, the American Osteopathic Association and the American Urological Association. He is board certified in urology by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery.

Smith was raised in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, and spent the majority of his career in the keystone state, but he has Eastern Shore roots. His grandparents grew up in Salisbury, Maryland.

Smith cares for patients alongside James Cherry at Atlantic General Urology, in Berlin, Maryland. His office is located within the James G. Barrett Medical Office Building on the Atlantic General Hospital campus.

For appointments and more, call 410-629-6896.