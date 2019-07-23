M&T Bank in Rehoboth robbed Tuesday morning

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, when troopers were dispatched to M&T Bank, at 19511 Camelot Drive in Rehoboth Beach, for a report of a robbery. An employee advised that a female suspect had entered the bank and displayed a note demanding money. The employee complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was ever displayed or implied and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect depicted in the surveillance image is described as a white female, between 5-feet-4-inches and 5-feet-5-inches tall and 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Bluto at 302-752-3864. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.