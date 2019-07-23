Amber King, an academic counselor at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown, was recently accepted into the National Academic Advising Association Emerging Leaders Program.

NACADA is an international educational association comprised of individuals engaged in the work of academic advising. The organization’s mission is to promote student success by advancing the field of academic advising globally.

The Emerging Leaders Program was created to encourage members from diverse groups to get involved in leadership opportunities within the organization; outfit participants with the skills and tools necessary to pursue elected and appointed leadership positions; increase the number of leaders from diverse groups; and encourage and assist members of populations who are under-represented in the association’s leadership to attend state, regional or national conferences. Each year, 10 leaders and 10 mentors are selected for the two-year program in which the leaders and mentors work closely to connect the leaders to areas of the association they are interested in and to develop a plan for continued involvement and growth in the association.

King, who lives in Georgetown, started working at Delaware Tech in 2015. She became a full-time academic advisor, and has also served as a student affairs instructional coordinator since 2017. Prior to coming to Delaware Tech, King worked as a school counselor at Sussex Technical High School, and as a college counselor at Cape Henlopen High School.

She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and a master’s degree in school counseling from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

King is a member of NACADA’s Global Community for Academic Advising, the American College Personnel Association, the Delaware ACE Women’s Network, and Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.

At Delaware Tech, King serves on several collegewide committees, including co-chair of the Advising Committee, the Student Success Committee and the Learning Communities Committee. On campus, she serves as the lead for the Academic Advising Center, and is the co-coordinator of the campus Learning Communities Committee.