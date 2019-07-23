Peaches will be the featured item at this week’s Historic Lewes Farmer Market, set for 8 a.m. to noon July 27 at George H.P. Smith Park, at Dupont and Johnson avenues in downtown Lewes.

Henry Bennett, from Bennett Orchards, will talk about what it takes to grow Bennett Delaware peaches, and Chef Dru Tevis, corporate pastry chef of SoDel Concepts, will take those peaches and make a dessert. Customers are invited to come for the talk and stay for dessert.

In addition to peaches, the market will offer hot peppers, tomatoes, melons, new potatoes in all colors, carrots, blueberries, green beans, sweet corn, jams, honey, cut-flowers, beef, pork, lamb, chicken, eggs, yogurt and mushrooms.

The Lewes Public Library will continue its Children’s Story Time at the Market at 9 a.m. This week, they will read Lois Ehlert’s “Planting a Rainbow,” about how kids can plant bulbs, seeds and seedlings and nurture their growth.

The market will continue the tradition of giving away a bicycle in its free annual bike raffle. This year, the official HLFM bicycle is a Jamis Earth Cruiser 2 in plum purple. Tickets for the raffle are free, and the winner is drawn on Labor Day Weekend. To enter, fill out a ticket at the HLFM information tent.

The market offers food stamps at the market. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive,

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.