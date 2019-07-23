The 12th annual Lewes Creative Writers’ Conference is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., featuring workshops on a variety of writing-related topics.

In addition to the conference, there will be an evening of readings at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at the library, featuring six conference workshop presenters reading from their work. Register for the free readings at lewes.lib.de.us.

The conference will feature two morning sessions and one afternoon session. Workshops offered during the first morning session include “Someone Else's Shoes: Playing with Persona” by Sandra Beasley, “The Importance of Rewriting and Editing” and “Which Publishing Path to Take & How to Land a Literary Agent” by Michele Chynoweth and a panel discussion “Anthology versus Contests: Which is the Better Choice and Why?” featuring Linda Blaskey, Richard Peabody and Billie Travalini.

During a lunch break, conference participants may attend a chat, "Grants & Opportunities for Artists: Step-by-Step" by Roxanne Stanulis, program officer with the Delaware Division of the Arts. Following that will be readings by the 2019 Delaware Division of the Arts Fellows in Literature.

During the afternoon, there will be one session with two workshop choices: “The Mind of a Young Reader: A Rare and Precious Thing” by David Teague, and “Flash Fiction (also known as Short-Short Fiction)” by Billie Travalini.

The conference is sponsored by the Lewes Public Library, Delaware Division of Libraries, Rehoboth Beach Writers’ Guild and National League of American Pen Women, Diamond Branch. This program also is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

For registration and more, visit lewes.lib.de.us.