Since April, The Milton Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of executive director Dianne Pearce, has been overhauling its website and reassessing how best to help the businesses of Milton and surrounding communities.

Pearce recently completed the website design, done entirely in-house, and is currently working with her board of directors to ensure that the members of the Chamber are provided with exposure and quality service.

Pearce retained the branding of the Chamber's current logo but updated its palette and tagline.

"The idea behind the tagline 'set sail here' is two-fold," said Pearce. "First, it is an homage to Milton during its years as a shipbuilding town. From a contemporary perspective, we are inviting businesses to consider Milton, a town that has been experiencing tremendous growth across the years while still retaining its small-town charm."

The chamber website — miltonchamber.org — has been completely updated. The home page features an easy to navigate visual menu, along with a "Business of the Month" section where Anchor Members will be featured on a rotating basis.

The Member Directory listings pages have been expanded. Each chamber member now has a dedicated web page with information about their business as well as links to their social media channels and their website.

Pearce is also overseeing the chamber's online newsletter, Captains of Industry. The newsletter contains information about upcoming chamber events as well as business-to-business and business-to-client opportunities.

For more, visit miltonchamber.org.