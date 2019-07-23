Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will celebrate the 11th anniversary of the Ladies Day golf tournament on Sept. 19, and the 33rd anniversary of the Open Day Golf Tournament on Sept. 20 at Heritage Shores, 1 Heritage Shores Circle, Bridgeville.

Proceeds from both tournaments will benefit patients of the Allen Cancer Center at Nanticoke, which provides nearly 10,000 treatments annually. Proceeds from the tournaments not only benefit the Allen Cancer Center, but directly help and support patients diagnosed with cancer and their families in Sussex County.

For registration and more, call 536-5393, email fioric@nanticoke.org or visit nanticoke.org/golf.