Nanticoke Rehabilitation Services is hosting lymphedema support groups from 1:30 to 3 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Nanticoke Training Center located within the Miller Building, 121 S. Front St., Seaford

The next meeting will be held Aug. 12.

The free support group is open to anyone affected by lymphedema — an abnormal collection of high-protein fluid beneath the skin that occurs most commonly in the limbs — including patients, caregivers and relatives. Meetings will include a lecture by health care professionals and medical equipment providers, refreshments and an open Q&A session or discussion among participants. Registration is required.

For more, call 629-6224 or email donatir@nanticoke.org.