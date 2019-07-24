The Big Chill Beach Club and La Vida Hospitality, in collaboration with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, will host the 2019 Lifeguard Award Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Big Chill Beach Club, 27099 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach.

This annual event honors the outstanding men and women of the local lifeguard patrols including Bethany Beach, Delaware Seashore State Park, Fenwick Island, Middlesex Beach, North Bethany, Sea Colony and South Bethany. Each patrol nominates a Lifeguard of the Year to be honored during the event.

This community celebration will kick off in the party tent with an all-you-can-eat taco bar, salad bar, desserts, views and music from DJ Hook. The awards portion of the evening, will recognize a Lifeguard of the Year from each patrol, and the chamber will present a check for $500 to the towns of Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and South Bethany to help fund continued lifeguard service on the weekends during the popular “shoulder season” after Labor Day.

Each guard will attend the event for free, and families of the guards and chamber members may attend for $10. Tickets are available at thequietresorts.com and the RSVP deadline is Aug. 8. This year’s event will reflect a luau theme, and all guests are invited to wear their best Hawaiian luau attire.

For more, call 539-2100 or visit thequietresorts.com.