The 14th annual Baywood Golf Classic was rained out on May 13, but the tournament was still a success, raising $47,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center.

This year, Baywood Greens and Schell Brothers were title sponsors at $10,000 each.

The 2020 tournament is set for May 12.

For more, call 644-2900 or visit beebemedicalfoundation.org.