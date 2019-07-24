Milford is encouraging residents to participate in The National Community Survey.

The survey is designed to provide a baseline of how the city government is serving residents, to gauge perceptions of the city, and to make comparisons with peer cities. It includes questions about quality of life in the community, local policies, demographics, ratings of local government services and resident use of services.

All residents of Milford are eligible to participate and random addresses were used to mail a copy of the survey. Those who did not receive a mailed version may still participate by completing the survey at bit.ly/2McDuE2.

The survey is administered by National Research Center Inc. of Boulder. Colorado.

Results from the previous survey are available at bit.ly/2M8wHep.

For more, call 422-1111, ext. 1304, or email at enorenberg@milford-de.gov.