The Milton Historical Society welcomed Bryan Stevenson, the world-famous public interest attorney, civil rights activist and author of the best-selling book “Just Mercy,” on a June 3 visit to its newly opened hometown hero exhibition about Stevenson, “Walking into Greatness: Bryan A. Stevenson.”

During this private event, Stevenson toured the exhibit with local and area students representing Caesar Rodney High School, Calvary Christian Academy, Cape Henlopen High School, Georgetown Elementary School, Holy Cross School, the Jefferson School, Mace’s Lane Middle School and Worcester Preparatory School. After discussing the exhibit and answering student questions about his life, work, and social justice in general, the gathering ended with appropriately themed musical performances by some of Stevenson’s sister’s Christy Taylor’s music students.

Born in 1959, Stevenson grew up in Milton, where he went to the local “colored” school 196C before the Cape Henlopen School District integrated. He attended Milton Elementary and Junior High School before graduating in 1977 from Cape Henlopen High School at the top of his class. After college and graduate school, he founded the Equal Justice Initiative and became famous for the U.S. Supreme Court decisions he and EJI successfully argued on behalf of the condemned, incarcerated children, and imprisoned people with cognitive disabilities. He wrote a book titled “Just Mercy” about his work at EJI which became a national best seller. Most recently in Montgomery, Alabama, he opened the Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice to document the history and legacy of slavery and lynching in America. HBO released a documentary about Stevenson, “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality,” and a major motion picture “Just Mercy” will star Brie Larsen, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

“Walking to Greatness” is available to view at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum, 210 Union St., Milton, during regular museum hours, 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment. Guided tours are available at noon Fridays and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through December.

For more, visit historicmilton.org or call 684-1010.