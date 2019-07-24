Nanticoke Health Services will host a stroke support group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 in the Medical Staff Conference Room at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford.

This support group is designed for individuals who have survived a stroke as well as their families, friends and caregivers.

Modeled from the American Stroke Association, this group provides education, community resources and emotional support to those who have been affected by this life-altering event. Meetings consist of guest speakers and breakaway sessions for caregivers and stroke survivors to discuss concerns, providing support and networking. Registration is not required.

For more, call 536-5299 or visit nanticoke.org/stroke.