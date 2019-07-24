The Department of Transportation's Traffic Section is implementing a four-way stop sign configuration at the intersection of Gum Road and Shockley Town Road, Frankford.

The installation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29. In addition, pavement markings will take place at the intersection.

These changes are being made in order to improve the safety of the road system and to reduce the likelihood of future crashes at this intersection.

Motorists should use caution in the work zone and obey flaggers.