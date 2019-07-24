Smyrna police arrested two suspects Monday in a burglary case, and found another suspect who was wanted by Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Smyrna police arrested two suspects Monday a burglary case in which a check was stolen and used in a fraudulent transaction. While arresting one of the suspects in a vehicle, another man in the vehicle was found to be wanted on a court warrant.

On July 13, detectives began investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the unit block of North Main Street. Detectives were able to identify Donald McCurdy, 63, of Smyrna and Tiffany Burkett, 35, of Smyrna as suspects.

Further investigation revealed that the two suspects used a stolen check from this burglary to make a fraudulent transaction at a bank in Dover.

On July 22, Smyrna patrol officers located Donald McCurdy in his vehicle and took him into custody without incident. Also taken into custody from the vehicle was Michael McCurdy, 38, of Smyrna who was wanted on a bench warrant from Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Officers later found Tiffany Burkett on foot in downtown Smyrna where she was arrested without incident.

All suspects in this case were presented by video in Justice of the Peace Court 2.

Donald McCurdy was charged with identity theft, theft under $1,500 involving a victim over 62, second-degree forgery and second-degree conspiracy. He was released on his own recognizance while awaiting another court hearing.

Tiffany Burkett was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy and criminal mischief under $1,500. She was committed to the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in lieu of $12,500 secured bond while awaiting another court hearing.

Michael McCurdy was released from custody with a future capias return hearing date.