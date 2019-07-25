David C. Weiss, U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware, announced on July 25 U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly sentenced Tyree Miller, 20, of Wilmington, to 18 years in federal prison for his role in a series of violent robberies and a demand note bank robbery.

Between Aug. 2, 2018 and Aug. 16, 2018, Miller, along with two separately charged co-conspirators, Fabian Rampersant Evans and D’Andre Dereck Whittle, both of Wilmington, committed six armed commercial robberies and one demand note bank robbery in Wilmington, Newport, and Hockessin. In each of the commercial robberies, Miller entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money. In one of the robberies, Miller struck a customer in the head with the firearm before pulling the trigger of the firearm while it was pointed at the face of the clerk. In three of the robberies he “racked” the gun as he was approaching the store clerks. In the bank robbery, Miller handed a note to the teller which instructed that, if Miller got what he wanted, nobody would die.

In sentencing the defendant, Connolly spoke about the level of violence involved in the offenses and pointed out the degree of recklessness displayed by the defendant. Connolly also discussed at length how the defendant’s years of marijuana use impaired his judgment and contributed to his behavior.

“The investigation, arrest and successful prosecution of Miller and his two co-conspirators demonstrates effective inter-agency collaboration,” said Weiss. “Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the Delaware State Police and the FBI a repeat, violent offender has been removed from the Delaware communities in which he committed his crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office truly appreciates the federal, state and local partnerships which made this case possible and continue to make our communities safer.”

"When anyone enters a business or a bank with the intention on robbing it, especially while armed with a firearm, there is always a chance someone could get injured or worse," said Jennifer C. Boone, special agent in charge of the Baltimore FBI. "The FBI in Delaware is committed to working closely with all of our law enforcement partners to remove violent criminals from their neighborhoods.”

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case was investigated by the FBI-Baltimore Division’s Wilmington Office in collaboration with the Delaware State Police. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen McCartney.