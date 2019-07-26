Duets and plays.

1. Band of sisters

Canadian Celtic-pop duo Searson has been around the globe, sharing their energetic fiddling vocals and step dancing.

The nucleus of Searson is Colleen and Erin Searson. Their performances feature Colleen on fiddle and Erin on piano and tenor guitar, along with both siblings harmonizing and rocking floorboards with their dancing.

Searson will hit the stage at 8 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $17 to $22.

IF YOU GO

684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

2. Classical pop concert

Well-Strung comes from the Big Apple and the quartet combines vocals and strings with modern pop music.

The guys perform classical pieces while singing pop hits by artists such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Kelly Clarkson.

Well-Strung features Edmund Bagnell (first violin), Chris Marchant (second violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola).

You can catch the quartet in two performances at 6 and 9 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $35 to $100.

IF YOU GO

227-2270 ADDRESS Clear Space Theatre Company 20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE clearspacetheatre.org

3. ‘Happy Days' Musical

Your favorite characters from the 1950s like The Fonz and Richie Cunningham will bring a tuneful and good time to the crowd in “Happy Days, A New Musical.”

Based on the popular TV show of the same name, “Happy Days” tells the story about a drive-in malt shop named Arnold’s that is in danger of getting demolished. So a dance contest is held, along with a wrestling match, in hopes of keeping the business around.

Second Street Players will bring you “Happy Days” at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20.

IF YOU GO

(800) 838-3006 ADDRESS Riverfront Theatre 2 S. Walnut St., Milford WEBSITE secondstreetplayers.com