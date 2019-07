Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will host its Pretty Pickin’s Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31 in the Medical Staff Conference Room of Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford.

Proceeds will benefit Nanticoke Memorial Hospital to support Nanticoke’s patients.

For more, email fioric@nanticoke.org or call 536-5393.