The Honorable Michael W. Arrington was publicly sworn in for his first term as a judge of the Delaware Family Court on July 26 at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington.

Arrington replaces the Honorable Barbara D. Crowell, who retired from the bench earlier this year.

Family Court Chief Judge Michael K. Newell welcomed the audience to the investiture and administered the oath of office. The Rev. Douglas D. Gerdts offered the invocation and Gov. John C. Carney spoke before the oath was administered. Arrington’s wife, Barbara, held the Bible during the oath and then assisted her husband in putting on his judicial robe. Following the oath of office, Thomas P. Rooney, retired Family Court Judge Peggy L. Ableman and F. Michael Parkowski offered remarks.

Arrington previously served on Family Court as director of special court services and special master from 1992 to 2000. He left the court to join Parkowski, Gurke & Swayze, where he held the position of president and managing partner before being named to the bench. In private practice, Arrington focused on litigation and appellate practice with a concentration on family law. Arrington also was an instructor at Salesianum School from 1978 to 1992 and was executive director and principal of Associated Concert Artists from 1985 to 1991.

Outside of the courtroom, Arrington has been active in service and pro bono organizations including the Delaware Juvenile Justice Advisory Group, Delaware Criminal Justice Council, the Centennial President of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, Music School of Delaware, the New Castle Presbytery Board of Trustees and the Delaware State Bar Association’s Committee on Self Represented Litigants and its Family Law Section.

Arrington received his bachelor's from Saint Joseph’s College in Philadelphia, a master’s degree at Villanova University and his law degree from Widener University School of Law.