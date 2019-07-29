The CenDel Foundation distributed $24,000 in grants to organizations fostering the arts in central Delaware.

The Kent County Fund for the Arts, a fund administered by CenDel with the help of the Delaware Community Foundation, distributed grants to 12 organizations in July. The grant amounts ranged from $500 to $2,500.

The 2019 recipients included the Biggs Museum of American Art; CERTS Inc.; CoroAllegro Inc.; Delaware Choral Society; Delaware Friends of Folk; Delaware Shakespeare Festival; Delaware Symphony; Diamond Dance Company; Downtown Milford; Inner City Cultural League; Kent Chamber Choir; Mispillion Art League; The Children’s Theatre; The Music School of Delaware; The Young Actors Guild; and VSA Delaware.

Funding will be used by recipients to offer performances and shows to the community, as well as music education and art therapy. An awards luncheon was held July 25 at the CenDel Community Building to honor the recipients for their contributions to arts-related programs that enhance, educate and increase awareness in Kent County.

The Kent County Fund for the Arts was established in 2008 through a contribution by Rosemary Twilley, in memory of Joshua Twilley. The fund is also supported by members of the Greater Kent Committee and art patrons across the state. The fund is managed by the CenDel Foundation, along with the Kent County Fund for the Arts advisory board.

For more, call 724-7538 or visit cendelfoundation.org.