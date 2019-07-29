Delmarva Power customers can now apply for energy bill assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Customers in Delaware and Maryland can receive more than $1,000 in grant support toward their energy bill by applying through the program in their state.

“We are committed to providing our customers with affordable energy service,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “Each year, LIHEAP provides a crucial resource for customers that need financial support and our teams work extremely hard, hand in hand with local community organizations, to make sure customers are aware of this vital funding. It is important for customers to apply as early as possible to ensure they receive the assistance they need.”

Grant eligibility differs by state and is based on a customer’s annual household income and size. A customer’s annual household income cannot exceed 175% of the federal poverty income guidelines in Maryland or 200% of the federal poverty income guidelines in Delaware. Homeowners, renters, roomers and subsidized housing tenants may be eligible. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.

Delaware’s eligibility requirements are as follows: $24,288, one-person household; $32,928, two-person household; $41,568, three-person household; and $50,208, four-person household

Customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance by visiting bit.ly/2MpUzdq or by calling 644-9295 in New Castle County, 674-1782 in Kent County or 856-6310 in Sussex County.

In 2018, Delmarva Power’s customer advocate team connected 17,000 customers with more than $5.3 million in energy assistance. In addition to LIHEAP, Delmarva Power provides customers several ways to save money and manage energy costs.

For more, visit delmarva.com.