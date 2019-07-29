U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Morris S. Frasier graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Frasier is the son of Sandra and David Frasier Sr. and David Frasier Jr., of Felton, and the brother of Bryant Thomas, of Lincoln. He is a 2011 graduate of Lake Forest High School, and earned a bachelor's degree in 2015 from Delaware State University.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.