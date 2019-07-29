Glub glub glub

The Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta will cast off at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Nanticoke River Public Marine Park, 26 N. Market St., Blades.

Sign-in and registration begin at 11 a.m., with judging of boats’ appearances at noon, and races starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Recycled Cardboard Boat Regatta is open to anyone who can build a cardboard boat. Boats may be any size, shape or design, but must be made of recycled cardboard and should be painted with multiple coats of any one-part polyurethane or enamel paint.

Decorations may be removed after judging, prior to the start. Fees: $20 per entry before July 27; $30 per entry July 27-Aug. 3.

Registration for organizations and businesses: $50 before July 27, and $60 July 27-Aug. 3. Participants can also register race day.

Racers will paddle their boats from the starting point on the Nanticoke River, approximately 100 yards for adults and 50 yards for children, to the regatta finish line. First-place awards will be given for winners in five categories: individual, youth, teens, family and organizations/businesses.

Special awards: Pride of the Fleet, Most Whimsical Boat and Team Spirit. Spectators will pick a People’s Choice, while a special Titanic Award commemorates the Most Dramatic Sinking.

There will be music, food, snacks, beverages and information about the ROR partnership and, through it, how to help protect Delaware’s waterways. The ROR-Nanticoke Series is devoted to bringing monthly workshops and recreational activities to the Nanticoke Watershed.

The ROR partnership also welcomes sponsors, with proceeds going toward costs, river restoration and water quality education. Sponsorships begin at $50.

To register, and for rules and other information, visit bit.ly/2O9DRl0.

Presented by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Watershed Stewardship, the Reclaim Our River Program-Nanticoke Series, Delaware Nature Society’s Abbott’s Mill Nature Center and the town of Blades.