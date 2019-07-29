New Jersey man strikes tree

Delaware State Police have identified the driver as 48-year-old George D. Berkowitz, of Hamburg, New Jersey.

---

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Milton.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Monday, July 29, as a 2017 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Chestnut Street, approaching the intersection of Church Street, at an extremely high rate of speed. The speed limit in this area is 25 miles per hour.

The Impala struck a large tree in the front yard of a residence. The driver, a 48-year-old male from Hamburg, New Jersey, was ejected from the vehicle prior to the impact with the tree.

The driver was not properly restrained and pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Debris from the vehicle struck the occupied residence, but there were no injuries.

Chestnut Street was closed for three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. The crash remains under investigation.