The Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network will host a Legalize Delaware Happy Hour from 4:20 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 the Big Chill Surf Cantina, 19406 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

The event will feature food, drinks, games, raffles, prizes and a cannabis advocacy call to action. Guests 21 and older only.

For more, visit delawarecannabis.org.