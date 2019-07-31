The Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, on Rehoboth Avenue, will host the Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 4.

Price has been performing for audiences in Pittsburgh since the early 1970s, first attracting national attention during his three-year association with guitarist Roy Buchanan.

“Billy Price’s on-stage passion and professional musicianship electrify every audience that he entertains,” said Bandstand Program Director Corey Groll. “We are very excited to bring him back to Rehoboth and have our local crowd enjoy what so many others have come to realize, his amazing talents and passion for high-energy music and the blues.”

Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more, visit rehobothbandstand.com.