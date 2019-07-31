Delaware Electric Cooperative will hold its annual community fair and business meeting beginning at 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Delaware State Fairgrounds, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

Members will be served a free chicken dinner, have a chance to visit with various community organizations and hear an update on the state of the cooperative from President and CEO Bill Andrew. Included again this year is a utility demonstration, where co-op crews will show members how they restore power and rescue those who are injured without the help of a bucket truck. The demonstrations will be held at 4 and 5 p.m. outside the Centre Ice Rink.

More than 6,000 people are expected to attend the 83rd annual meeting of the member-owned cooperative. Dinner and the community fair will begin at 3 p.m. in the Centre Ice Rink, and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Dover Building.

The event will feature live music from Junior Wilson and the Jones Boys, musicians who have performed at co-op meetings for several years. Members of Delaware Electric Cooperative are encouraged to bring their family members.

For more, visit delaware.coop.