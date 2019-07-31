Melons, peaches, peppers and tomatoes will be featured at the Historic Lewes Farmer Market set for 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 at George H.P. Smith Park, at Dupont and Johnson avenues in downtown Lewes.

Chef Hari Cameron will work with market produce at 10 a.m. in the demo tent. Cameron attended The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College in Philadelphia. In 2012, he opened his first solo restaurant a(MUSE.) in Rehoboth Beach. Three years later, he launched casual, pasta-focused grandpa (MAC).

The Lewes Public Library will continue its Children’s Story Time at the Market at 9 a.m. This week, they will read Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” The classic story tells how a caterpillar literally eats its way through a book.

The market will continue the tradition of giving away a bicycle in its free annual bike raffle. This year, the official HLFM bicycle is a Jamis Earth Cruiser 2 in plum purple. Tickets for the raffle are free, and the winner is drawn on Labor Day Weekend. To enter, fill out a ticket at the HLFM information tent.

The market offers food stamps at the market. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.