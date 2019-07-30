25-year-old Vincent M. Schlothauer charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon.

Around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 29 a trooper allegedly observed a white Mercury Marquis on Fisher Road in Milton traveling above the posted speed limit. A traffic stop was initiated and contact was made with the driver, 25-year-old Vincent M. Schlothauer. An odor of marijuana was detected and the trooper observed what appeared to be burnt marijuana in plain view.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a concealed .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun with its serial number obliterated, approximately 45.7 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Schlothauer was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and speeding.

He was later released on $50,201 unsecured bond.