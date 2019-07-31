Bayhealth’s Education Department, in partnership with the Del-Mar-Va Council of Boy Scouts, is offering a new Healthcare Explorers program at the Sussex Campus.

Over the years, students have had the opportunity to explore careers in health care through the Healthcare Explorers program at the Kent Campus. The same opportunity is now available at the Sussex Campus beginning this school year.

The programs at both campuses are open to high school students ages 14-20, and the meetings are once a month beginning in September and ending in May. Each meeting will cover a specific topic and consist of a briefing and a tour. Past topics include oncology, physical therapy, nursing and surgery.

Spots are limited at both campuses.

For more information, including fees and how to apply, visit bayhealth.org/explorers-program.