The Eastern Orthodox Church of Saint Andrew the Apostle, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes, will celebrate the Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom for the Transfiguration of our Lord at 10 a.m. Aug. 6.

Fruit and garden produce will be blessed at the service, and refreshments will follow. Services are also held at 6 p.m. Saturdays and 9 and 10 a.m. Sundays. All services are in English.

For more, call 645-5791 or visit orthodoxdelmar.org.