Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach recently showed thanks and support to the Lewes Fire Department by donating $1,000 during a brief ceremony July 25.

Accepting the check was Lewes Fire Department President Craig Stephens and Emergency Medical Services Supervisor Dennis Dean.

“Tanger Outlets is proud to show our support for the men and women of the Lewes Fire Department which delivers emergency, fire, rescue and emergency medical services for our area,” said Amy Schnerr, general manager of Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth. “For 200 years, the citizens of Lewes have stepped forward to join the ranks of the town’s volunteer fire service. We appreciate the legacy of sacrifice and service that continues to this day, which makes our town a safer place to live and work.”