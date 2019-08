Beebe Healthcare and Tunnell Cancer Center will provide a free skin screening clinic from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Beebe Center for Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery, Unit 201, 18947 John J. Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

A person's risk for melanoma doubles if he or she has had five or more sunburns. Moles, also known as nevi, are one type of the visible signs of sun damage to the skin.

To register, call 645-3169.