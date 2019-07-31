The Food Bank of Delaware announced July 31 a $7,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to help provide hunger-relief to Delaware families.

The funds will be used to ensure that Delaware families have access to nutritious foods through the Food Bank’s network of 506 hunger-relief program partners.

“We are thankful for the support of the Darden Foundation,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Food Bank of Delaware. “Darden operates many well-known restaurants here in Delaware including Bahama Breeze, Cheddar’s, Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse. As a restaurant operator, they know how important it is to gather around the table and enjoy a meal with family.”

The Food Bank of Delaware, a member of the Feeding America network, is one of 193 food banks to receive this funding from The Darden Foundation. It is projected that this grant will enable the Food Bank of Delaware to provide 14,000 meals to families facing food insecurity in Delaware.

The Darden Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity in communities across the U.S. Its commitment to help is demonstrated through their partnership with Feeding America and their network of 200 food banks across the nation.

Feeding America has worked alongside The Darden Foundation for seven years in the fight to end hunger.

For more, visit fbd.org.