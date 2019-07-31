The Whayland Co., with headquarters in Laurel and clients throughout Sussex County and the eastern shore of Maryland, announced the addition of Business Development Manager Sarah Russ to its southern Delaware management team.

Russ joined the team in June and is responsible for building the Whayland brand throughout the Delmarva region.

“I’ve always been a social person, and I love talking with and meeting new people,” said Russ, who lives in the Millsboro area with her husband and five children. “You could say it’s a bit of a passion for me, so why not apply that to a career working for a company that I truly believe in.”

Russ is a graduate of Cape Henlopen High School and a longtime resident of Delaware. She knows the area and is familiar with the business climate in southern Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland.

Her responsibilities include meeting with owners and developers in Delaware and Maryland and pitching the Whayland Co. in general, as well as niche areas that the company has become known for in recent years, such as residential clubhouse builds, which have become a growing part of the company’s business.

While focusing primarily on traditional marketing and business efforts, a few “outside the box” programs could be on the horizon as well for Whayland.

Russ began her new role with the company in mid June.

For more, call 875-5445 or visit whayland.com.