The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will host its 12th annual Flounder Fishing Tournament and Chinese Auction on Aug. 3.

Participants can fish from the shore, pier, private boat, flounder party boats or charter boats — anywhere in Maryland Coastal waters within 3 nautical miles, excluding the Chesapeake Bay — from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on tournament day, with weigh-in set for noon to 4 p.m. at Pines Point Marina, 869 Yacht Club Drive, Ocean Pines, Maryland.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the largest flounder caught; an optional calcutta contest will also be held. The first 200 entries also receive a free T-shirt, also available for purchase for $10 at the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce office, 11031 Cathell Road, Berlin, Maryland, or at the weigh-in.

Entrants can bring in one, legal-size flounder — 16 1/2 inches or larger — for weighing. Registration deadline is noon Aug. 2. Entry forms are available at the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce office and at oceanpineschamber.org. Entry fee is $35 per person, or $30 per person for two or more anglers.

For more, call 410-641-5306.